CM KCR keeps his word, GO issued protecting Waqf Properties

Hyderabad: In response to the representation made by AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the State Assembly, the government on Thursday issued an order to protect Wakf properties. The GO aims to ensure that there is no scope for unauthorised transfer, registration or misuse of Wakf properties. Waqf properties were also put under “Auto Lock” disabling online registration.

The order states that documents related to transfer of property by way of sale, agreement of sale, gift, exchange or lease exceeding ten years owned by Wakf Board are prohibited from registration. Similarly, in order to ensure that there is no scope for unauthorised transfer of Wakf properties by means of registration, they were placed under auto lock.

The order also envisages that the CEO of Wakf Board shall furnish a list of Wakf properties to all district Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and panchayat secretaries in the State immediately. No building construction permit will be issued on Wakf land unless authorised by the Minorities Welfare Department, the GO said.

