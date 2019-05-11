CM KCR, KTR condole ITC Chairman Deveshwar’s passing

By | Published: 2:28 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday condoled the death of Indian business tycoon and stalwart, Chairman of ITC Group YC Deveshwar who passed away at a hospital in Gurugram on Saturday morning.

In a message the Chief Minister recalled Deveshwar’s presence when the TS-IPass was launched in Hyderabad in June 2015 and the way he extended his support to Telangana in that meeting for industrial development in the State.

The CM conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Former IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet recalled his interactions with Deveshwar and said it was saddening to hear about the demise of one of India’s finest business stalwarts. He said he “enjoyed interacting with him in my former role as Industries Minister. He was a strong proponent o fbuilding Indian brands with global outlook.”