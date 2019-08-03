CM KCR meets ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stressed on the efforts by the State Government in encouraging food processing industries in Telangana. In addition to ensuring remunerative prices to farmers for their crops, food processing industries will also ensure unadulterated and quality food products to the people, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, at a meeting at Pragati Bhavan with ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri, the company’s executive director Nakul Anand and senior Government officials on Saturday, called on ITC to join hands with the Government in establishing food processing industries in the State.

The Chief Minister also congratulated ITC after Puri informed the Chief Minister that construction of ITC’s Rs 800 crore food processing plant at Manoharabad in Medak district was nearing completion. The plant is expected to begin operations in the next two of three months.

“Our government has plans to launch food processing units on a large scale to ensure growers get suitable prices for their produce and consumers have access to unadulterated and quality foods. To achieve the goal, major players like ITC, which has considerable experience in the field, should come forward,” the Chief Minister said.

He said Telangana has four and a half lakh Women’s Self Help groups and their services should be used for procuring raw materials as well as working in the food processing units. “This should be taken up as a social responsibility,” he said.

The Chief Minister also asked ITC to take the initiative in opening its Rayon factory in Mulugu district, for which the ITC officials responded positively, according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Chandrashekhar Rao also said ITC should come forward in developing tourism centres in the State. “We are completing Kaleswaram and other projects on a fast track. Reservoirs with a capacity of 500 TMCft of water are getting ready in the State. They will become ideal locations for the people to enjoy nature. The State has natural forests and several historical places. All these can be developed as tourism centres. The Government is also making efforts for tourism development,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by ITC senior officials Sanjay Singh, Usharani, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, the release added.

