CM KCR: Modi’s Make in India spurring more China Bazaars

The Chief Minister dared Modi for an open debate on the 'Make in India' programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Launching a fresh tirade against the BJP government at the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for confining himself to sloganeering, but failing to implement them in action. He called upon the youth of the country to raise their fists and fight against the BJP government which was privatising public properties and handing them over to corporate companies without any regard for people’s welfare.

“They said ‘Sab ka Saat, Sab ka Vikaas’ which is ‘Sab Bakwaas’. They said ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’, but have cut down funds to Anganwadis. Again they said ‘Make in India’, but we continue to import everything from Diwali crackers to kites and even Indian flags from China. Under the Modi regime, we find more China Bazaars in every town and city. Is this the Make in India that you promised?” Chandrashekhar Rao asked.

Addressing a massive public meeting held at Jagtial on Wednesday, the Chief Minister dared Modi for an open debate on the ‘Make in India’ programme. He said while no major manufacturing company had established its unit in the country, around 10,000 industries were shut down and over 50 lakh people lost their jobs since the BJP came to power at the Centre. Further, about 10,000 investors had left India due to the poor policies of the Centre.