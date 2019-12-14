CM KCR motivated PM to think about farmers: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Jagtial: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday said it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who motivated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to think about farmers.

“The Central Government would not have given a thought to the agriculture sector and taken care of farmers if Rao had not initiated steps for the growth of agriculture sector in Telangana,” the Minister said.

Niranjan Reddy, accompanied by Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, was speaking after inaugurating a new building in Polasa Agriculture College.

He said five yeard ago, agriculture sector in Telangana was in haphazard condition. Rao developed the sector like anything by bringing in revolutionary changes. No government in the country had been implemented Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes, which were successfully implemented in Telangana. Chief Minister drew the attention of the world by introducing innovative schemes, he said.

Informing that agriculture was a lifestyle in India, Reddy said farming would continue till earth existed. Irrigation projects taken up in the State were attracting other States. Providing water to each acre and work for everyone was main aim of the State government, he said and added that they were planning to establish agriculture colleges in private sector.

