CM KCR mourns veteran actress Sridevi’s death

By | Published: 10:46 am 11:21 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the sudden demise of well-known actress Sridevi in Dubai. He said Sridevi who acted in Telugu, Hindi and several other Indian languages films had captivated the cine-goers with her beauty, dancing, acting skills and had earned countless fans.

It is unfortunate that Sridevi, who was still active in the film industry, died at a young age. The CM said that in her death, she had left a void in the Indian film industry and the Telugu film industry in sorrow.

However, he said, several characters she depicted in many films would be remembered forever. The CM has conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.