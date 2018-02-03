CM KCR nods for FACCs at district level

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed the Ministers to constitute district level Farmers Associations Coordination Committees (FACC) as the FACCs at village and mandal level are in place. A Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to prevent adulteration of food, promote food processing industry and ensure support price for crops. Ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Etela Rajender, T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao will be the members of the sub-committee.

The Chief Minister who reviewed farmers’ issues at his camp office at Pragathi Bhavan here, indicated that the State level FACC will function on the lines of a corporation. The government is planning to appoint a senior officer at the helm of affairs. He discussed with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials on issues related to farmer welfare, including free 24×7 power supply, seed distribution, irrigation projects, and Farmers Investment Support Scheme (FISS), among others.

Rao favoured organising farmers conventions in four parts of the State with the members of mandal and district level FACCs. After constitution of the State level FACC, a State level convention will be organised at Parade Ground in Hyderabad with the members of all FACCs. “The mandal FACC members should constantly coordinate with members of village FACCs with regard to issues such as crop area, marketing, and remunerative prices among other issues,” he said.

Crop movement to yards

The Chief Minister wanted movement of harvested crop to market yards in a regulated manner to ensure that crop arrivals cater to capacity of market yards. In case farmers fail to find any buyers, the State level FACCs will purchase the crop. He also emphasised the need to redefine the role of Markfed in this connection.

The Chief Minister also favoured supply or provision of transplantation machines and weeder machines to farmers on subsidy since in future it will be difficult to find manual labourers to perform such jobs. He also stressed the need for setting up more ginning mills to meet the demand and also enhance milling facilities by setting up rice milling clusters. He remarked that completion of irrigation projects will trigger large scale paddy cultivation due to availability of adequate water. He suggested the officials to explore possibilities of tapping Central funds for developing food processing units.