CM KCR offers prayers to tribal deities at Medaram

Published: 3:26 pm

Mulugu: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has visited Medaram and paid obeisance to the tribal deities on Friday. He along with MP Santhosh Kumar has arrived at Medaram in a special chopper. Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, E Dayakar Rao and Satyavanthi Rathod, MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy have welcomed the Chief Minister at the helipad.

Chandrashekhar Rao first visited the Sammakka altar and then Sarakka, Govindaraju and Padigiddaraju located within the shrine. On behalf of Telangana government, Chief Minister has offered silk saree and ‘Sare’ to the goddesses.

He also offered ‘Bangaram’ (jaggery) equal to his weight, which is a tradition here, to the goddesses. He made offerings in the Hundi at the shrine. Later, Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy presented the Chief Minister with framed photo of the tribal deities.

Meanwhile, Medaram continued to witness sea of humanity on the third day of the jatara.

