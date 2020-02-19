CM KCR orders release of 1TMC water from Yellampalli

By | Published: 6:29 pm 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the Irrigation department officials to release 1 tmc water immediately from Sripada Yellampally project to Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) Flood Flow Canal using the SRSP Revival Scheme.

The decision will benefit farmers cultivating over 50,000 acres of Rabi crop under SRSP and were faced with a water crisis due to decreasing water levels in Flood Flow Canal ahead of summer season.

The Chief Minister took the decision following a request from legislators representing the Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Karimnagar district. He asked the officials to use SRSP Revival Scheme as an alternative way to supply water to Flood Flow Canal.

Accordingly, 1 tmc water will be pumped from Yellampally project to Flood Flow Canal via Nandi Medaram, Lakshmipuram, Rampur and Rajeshwarpet.

Farmers cultivating over 50,000 acres of Balkonda, Jagtial, Choppadandi, Karimnagar, Vemulawada, and Dharmapuri constituencies, will benefit from the decision. Engineer-in-Chief Anil Kumar said water will be released in tune with the instructions from the Chief Minister on a priority basis.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh expressed happiness over the Chief Minister’s response to request from the legislators. He thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of farmers and legislators from erstwhile Karimnagar district, stating that the decision will save Rabi crop in the area.

