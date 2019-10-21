CM KCR pays tributes to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

"Those who sacrificed their valuable lives for the sake of people will certainly live in the hearts of people," said Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said police personnel sacrifice their lives to protect peace, harmony and security of the people, and work with integrity and commitment.

“It is no less a service than that rendered by the Border Security Forces. They have lost their lives while controlling anti-social elements,” the Chief Minister said on the occasion of Police Martyrs Commemoration Day.

In a message, Chandrashekhar Rao, paying tributes to policemen who laid down their lives while on duty, said: “Those who sacrificed their valuable lives for the sake of people will certainly live in the hearts of people.”

 

