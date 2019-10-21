CM KCR pays tributes to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said police personnel sacrifice their lives to protect peace, harmony and security of the people, and work with integrity and commitment.

“It is no less a service than that rendered by the Border Security Forces. They have lost their lives while controlling anti-social elements,” the Chief Minister said on the occasion of Police Martyrs Commemoration Day.

In a message, Chandrashekhar Rao, paying tributes to policemen who laid down their lives while on duty, said: “Those who sacrificed their valuable lives for the sake of people will certainly live in the hearts of people.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter