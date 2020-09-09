CM KCR presents Kaloji literary award to Rama Chandramouli

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao presented the Kaloji Narayan Rao Literary award to noted writer and poet Rama Chandramouli at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Terming Chandramouli as the right choice for the award, the Chief Minister handed over a cash award for Rs 1,01,116 and honoured him by offering a shawl.

Minister for Cultural Affairs V Srinivas Goud, government adviser KV Ramanachary, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Secretary — Cultural Affairs Srinivas Raju, director Mamidi Harikrishna and Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were also present.

Meanwhile, TRS State general secretary Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao met Chief Minister on the occasion of his birthday and sought the latter’s blessings.

In a separate statement, the Chief Minister offered condolences to the family of Bommara Venkatesham, his childhood friend from Dubbaka of Siddipet district and Chairman of Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara temple. The Chief Minister said he was deeply moved by the death of Venkatesham who succumbed to Covid.

