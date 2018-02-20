CM KCR promises budget allocation for sports

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy on Monday said that sports in Telangana State is all set to get big boost in the upcoming State budget. Chief Minster K Chandrashekar Rao has directed officials concerned to prepare a draft for allocations for the budget for sports, the top SATS official said.

The SATS chief said that he had met Chief Minster at Pragathi Bhavan and urged to allocate Rs 200 crore budget for the welfare of sports in rural areas. “I met CM and requested him to sanction around Rs 200 crore for the sports budget. I have also informed about the felicitation function we had on his birthday. He has directed officials to prepare proposals,” he said. Venkateshwar Reddy said that the CM’s positive response will go a long way in giving a boost to sports in Telangana.