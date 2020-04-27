CM KCR put State on growth path: Errabelli

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had achieved Telangana State after a prolonged and tough struggle, and was now making all efforts for the development of the State.

“The Chief Minister has already put the State on the growth path and the people are witnessing the results. Irrigation projects taken up by the government have turned the State into a rice bowl,” he added.

The Minister was speaking after hoisting the TRS party flag at Parvathagiri in Warangal Rural district. Later, he paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at Martyrs Memorial in Hanamkonda and garlanded the statue of Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar at Ekashila park in Hanamkonda.

