CM KCR received with temple honours at Yadadri

Chief Minister participated in special poojas at Balalayam

By | Published: 12:34 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached Yadadri at 12.30 pm on Sunday and was welcomed by the temple priests with purnakumbham amid chants of Vedic mantras. The Chief Minister also participated in special poojas at Balalayam.

Later, the Chief Minister also examined the Anjaneya Swamy temple, Alwar, and Andal temples and Dwajasthaman located inside the prakarams of the temple. He also inspected the works at queue lines, kalyana mandapam, inner prakaram and flooring in the main temple. He also inquired with the officials about the lighting system set up at the temple.

Earlier, temple architect Anand Sai explained to the Chief Minister about the progress of various works including maha mandapam, gold coating to main doors of garbha griha and rajagopura through a audio visual presentation.

The Chief Minister spent around six hours at the temple complex and went around various locations. He said visiting the shrine should be a memorable event for the devotees and accordingly officials should provide amenities keeping that in mind.

Rao wanted the entire infrastructure in place to ensure that devotees have a comfortable stay and darshan. He directed officials to grow more trees in the vicinity of the temple.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .