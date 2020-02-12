CM KCR redefines roles of Collectors, additional collectors

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: For effective functioning of the newly appointed additional district Collectors, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to convene a two-day training session at Telangana Institute of Rural Development soon. The session will also be attended by the district Collectors as well.

Unlike the Joint Collectors, who assisted the district Collectors in executing all their respective duties, the additional district Collectors will have specific roles with focus on development of local bodies. They will also be responsible for deciding and spending the Charged Amount (Debt Service) which include salaries, electricity bills, debt installments and other such expenditure. They were also entrusted with the responsibility of collecting and digitising complete information pertaining to all habitations, villages and towns within the district.

During the marathon meeting with the Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao discussed a variety of issues including Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi, Haritha Haaram and other issues of concern with the officials. While he made several suggestions with regard to implementation of the government programmes, he also clarified on the State government’s stance pertaining to several issues.

“Civil Services officials should have long-term strategies and awareness on all the issues. The young officers, who are working as Collectors now, will one day become Secretaries, Commissioners and serve in various capacities. Hence, they should be sent to other States and countries where best practices are followed. Study and learn the best methods and policies and implement the same in Telangana State,” the Chief Minister told the IAS officers.

To streamline the district administration, the Chief Minister decided to strengthen the institution of the district Collectors. The State government decided to provide a wireless network to the top district administration and enable them to remain in regular touch with the Collectors and other top officials. Further, the Collectors have been directed to send Utilisation Certificates for funds released under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes on a priority basis.

The district Collectors have been made responsible for revenue administration and were directed to rectify all the revenue records. He pointed out that about 95 per cent revenue records have been purified and the remaining land disputes need to be resolved at the earliest. “Settle the land disputes between the revenue and forest departments on a priority basis. The Collectors also should identify lands under Podu cultivation and I will personally visit the district concerned to put an end to the problem of lands permanently,” he said.

