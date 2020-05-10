CM KCR reviews lockdown situation

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took stock of the situation arising out of easing curbs of lockdown in the State at a high level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Adviser Rajiv Sharma, Principal secretaries Santhi Kumari, Ramakrishna and other senior officials participated in the meeting that concluded late in the night.

The Chief Minister reviewed COVID-19 situation in different districts of the State. He sought details about the present position after easing certain curbs in different zones of the state.

