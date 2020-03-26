CM KCR satisfied over effective implementation of lockdown

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction over effective implementation of the lockdown across the State and directed the officials to continue the same for the rest of the lockdown period to contain spreading of COVID-19 in the State. He urged people to follow the lockdown instructions compulsorily as social distancing was the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the State.

The Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of lockdown, night curfew and other measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus during a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday night. He interacted over telephone with several district Collectors as well as top officials of police and health departments to take stock of the situation prevailing across the State.

“If people continue to extend their support to the government and maintain social distancing, the State and the country can be saved from the dreaded coronavirus. People who have the early symptoms, must consult the doctors for necessary treatment,” he advised.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the officials to constantly monitor the condition of people who came from abroad and also those who were in contact with them. He also sought regular updates on the health condition of those who were admitted in the hospitals and also people who were under the quarantine.

He also appreciated the employees of medical and health, sanitary workers, police personnel and employees of other departments who were toiling day and night, to keep people in the State safe.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office Rajasekhar Reddy and other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .