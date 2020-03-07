CM KCR seeks expulsion of Rajagopal Reddy

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sought stern action, including expulsion, against Congress’ Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for presenting wrong details on Mission Bhagiratha during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Saturday.

Rajagopal Reddy also reportedly tried to obstruct Rao’s reply despite several requests by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

“The MLA who stands suspended now for a day, in his signed report to the government, stated that tap water reached every household in all the 334 habitations under his Assembly segment. The same MLA is now lying to the House that water has not reached any household today,” the Chief Minister said.

He wanted the Speaker to seek a report from the Minister concerned and protect the rights of the government. “The House must bring sweeping rules to stop MLAs from making such irresponsible remarks. If someone makes an allegation they must prove it or perish,” the Chief Minister said, mooting an Act to initiate action on such baseless allegations.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was probably the only State that sought reports from all the 12,751 gram panchayats about the completion of projects like Mission Bhagiratha. “Of these, 8,600 gram panchayats replied with copies of resolutions saying water was supplied to every household of the panchayat. The villages under the Munugodu MLA also sent the confirmation reports,” the Chief Minister said, offering the details of the reports for circulation among members of the House.

It was alleged that the TRS government retained the old pipeline laid by the Congress government and did nothing. “But, we made it clear that out of the 37,000 overhead tanks, we built 19,000 and retained old pipelines at certain places to cut down on costs,” the Chief Minister said.

“Similarly the MLA lied to the house that construction of his MLA camp office was not completed. In fact, the construction was completed and he sought Rs 90 lakh extra for additional work,” the Chief Minister said, clearing the air on yet another allegation.

Errabelli upset too

Earlier, the Assembly witnessed a heated exchange of words between Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Rajgopal Reddy over Mission Bhagiratha.

The Minister took serious objection over the allegations of the Munugodu MLA that none of the households in the district got tap water connection. He invited the MLA to accompany him to any village and he would show how water was reaching every household.

“The people will chase you for making such wrong statements, it hurts when you lie about a project that is very close to our hearts,” Errabelli said. The

MLA later recalled the Minister’s earlier political affiliations, which led to the heated exchange. Rajagopal Reddy continued his tirade against the government even after the Assembly was reconvened after lunch, which finally led to the suspension of six Congress MLAs from the House for a day.

