CM KCR sets deadline for digitisation of registration documents

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to complete digitisation of registration documents and upload details pertaining to houses, plots, flats and other non-agricultural properties of individuals and organisations in the State within the next fortnight. He wanted the officials and staff of both Muncipal Administration and Panchayat Raj Departments to complete the pending digitisation process before the much-awaited Dharani portal goes live.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister discussed the design of Dharani portal which will be launched soon as part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act. He emphasised the need for all municipal authorities along with district, mandal and gram panchayat officials to join hands to complete pending digitisation of property documents. He suggested that the District Panchayat Officers coordinate with Mandal Panchayat Officers to monitor the updating of revenue records as per schedule.

Rao urged people to cooperate and provide complete details pertaining to their properties so that officials can upload them online. “We are launching Dharani portal with the objective of making land records management cent per cent transparent. The authorities should take all necessary precautions to achieve this goal,” he said.

He decided to constitute flying squads to conduct surprise inspection of online updation of revenue records as well as implementation of other programmes of the State government including establishment of Vaikunthadhamams, dumpyards, Haritha Haaram programme, and also inspect how tractors purchased by the gram panchayats were being put to use.

Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, CMO officials S Narsing Rao, Smitha Sabharwal, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Director of Municipal Administration Satyanarayana and other officials were present.

