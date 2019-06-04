CM KCR sets July 15 deadline for Rampur works

By | Published: 12:36 am

Jagitial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to complete Rampur pumphouse works by July 15 since the government had decided to draw water from the Godavari through Kaleshwaram project from July.

After examining the work on the pumphouse on Tuesday morning, Rao enquired officials about the progress of works in the installation of motors and later conducted a review.

As part of the rejuvenation of Sri Ram Sagar Project, two pumphouses — one at Rampur of Malyal mandal and another at Rajeshwaraopet of Ibrahimpatnam mandal — are being constructed. The SRSP would be filled by lifting water from Kaleshwaram project through a reverse pumping system.

Assuring to attend the inauguration of the pumphouse, the Chief Minister instructed Transport Minister V Prasanth Reddy to review the work progress once in two days.

Water from Kaleshwaram would be pumped into Mid-Manair and SRSP from July, the Chief Minister said and asked the officials to complete the works within the deadline by working round the clock and deploying additional labourers. He advised officials to work hard with a motto of ensuring water for the second crop under SRSP ayacut from this year.

Rao said the people of Telangana, especially farmers, were eagerly waiting for the Kaleshwaram water as they hope that they would get relief from decades-old water trouble.

With a view to providing water to one crore acres, the government has taken up Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kaleshwaram, and Sitarama irrigation projects. Among them, Kaleshwaram caters to irrigation and drinking water needs of 80 Assembly constituencies in the State.

The State would become self-sufficient with various crops getting massive yield once the project was completed, the Chief Minister said.

Whip in the Council Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Subash Reddy, MP Santhosh, ZP Chairperson Tula Uma, CMO Secretary Smitha Sabarwal and others participated in the programme.

‘90% work on Medigadda barrage complete’

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to complete work on Medigadda barrage, the linchpin of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), and see that the water is pumped through the barrage in July.

He arrived at the barrage around 9.55 am though the scheduled time was 7.45 am and examined the works. Officials told the Chief Minister that 90 per cent of the work on the barrage was completed. Chandrashekhar Rao enquired officials about the progress in the construction of protection walls on either side of the Godavari. He also inspected the barrage works on the Maharashtra side. Later, the Chief Minister left coins in the river, paying respects to the Godavari. After the lunch, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials at the barrage site. Before arriving at Medigadda, Rao had inspected the work on Rampur pumphouse in Jagitial district.

The police made tight security arrangements for the CM’s visit as the barrage site is located in the Maoist-affected zone.

