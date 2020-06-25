CM KCR sets up special cell to curb forest wood smuggling

By | Published: 3:20 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called for unified efforts to revive lost forest cover in the State and warned stern action on smugglers that resort to illegal chopping and transport of wood. He declared that a special cell has been created which will be reporting to the secretary forest department on such incidents.

Speaking at the inaugural of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram in Narsapur of Medak district on Thursday, the Chief Minister called for people’s participation in reviving the lost forest cover in the State, the Chief Minister said that he has directed the police and the forest department to strictly contain smuggling of forest treasure assuring them all the support they require from his office.

” In addition of reviving 95,000 acres of forest in Medak district take up additional greening under social forestry. Realize that it is we who has lost the green cover taking the temperatures to 48 degrees centigrade. There used to me shooting of movies in the Narsapur forest as it is close to city. I used to drive my own Fiat car through the forest when was a legislator, what has happened to that forest, where did it go,” the Chief Minister said.

He recalled the days when the rulers of combined AP used to say that people of Telangana did not know how to cultivate, but today Telangana is one of the richest State in the country. We will be able to take up afforestation in a big way with huge amounts of funds. “Telangana is a financially sound State. We have contributed to 55 percent of the nation’s paddy procurement this year according to FCI. Telangana gave door to door potable water through Mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .