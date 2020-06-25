CM KCR stops convoy to greet veteran leader

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Narsapur: In a heart-warming gesture, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stopped his convoy when he noticed veteran political leader Pabba Ramesh Guptha at Shivvampet in Medak district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was on his way back to Hyderabad after launching Haritha Haram at Narsapur.

The veteran leader, now 70 years old, and his son Pabba Mahesh, who is ZPTC member of Shivvampet mandal headquarters, were seen waiting in the town when the Chief Minister was proceeding to Narsapur. Rao noticed Pabba Ramesh waiting on the roadside holding a representation.

When he saw Ramesh still waiting on his way back, he asked the convoy to stop. The Chief Minister greeted Ramesh, ZPTC member Mahesh and Shivvampet Sarpanch P Srinivas. He also enquired about Ramesh’s well-being.

When Ramesh submitted a representation seeking 300 double-bedroom houses, Rs 4 crore for underground drainage system in Shivvampet, Rs 50 lakh for Anganwadi Bhavan, Rs 50 lakh for building road divider and central lighting system in Shivvampet, and Rs 5 lakh for Community Bhavan, Rao responded positively.

Ramesh, who had worked closely with the Chief Minister since the early 1980s, thanked him for the gesture.

