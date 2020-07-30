CM KCR suggests more changes in Secretariat design

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday suggested some more changes in the design for the proposed integrated Secretariat complex to make it a fully functional and fully equipped State headquarters. He wanted the authorities to put all facilities in place at the Secretariat complex to make it a suitable workplace for everyone working on the premises.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials and also the architects at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister reiterated that the new Secretariat should have all the facilities for Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and Advisers within each department. He suggested a dining hall, a conference hall and a waiting lounge separately for each of the six-storeyed mega structure. He also wanted adequate space for parking all vehicles.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Government Chief Adviser Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Officer on Special Duty Bhoopal Reddy, Vaastu Advisor Suddala Sudhakar Teja, architects Oscar and Ponni, and the officials of Roads and Buildings department, attended the meeting.

