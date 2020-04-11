CM KCR thanks PM Modi for support

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday explained that effective implementation of lockdown has helped the nation contain the spread of novel coronavirus to a large extent, and that extending the lockdown by two more weeks was the only way to contain the virus in the most effective way. He thanked the Prime Minister for his support and exuded confidence that India will win its battle against the deadly disease.

Stating that agriculture was the lifeline for India as it not only ensured food for all, but also livelihood for lakhs of farmers, Chandrashekhar Rao said: “We are self-sufficient in terms of food production. To ensure that we continue to remain self-sufficient, farm operations must continue and necessary support should be provided to farmers in these testing times,” he said.

As for the food processing industry, he insisted that the Centre make all efforts to operationalise rice mills, oil mills and other affiliated industries. He reiterated the need to link Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture for at least two months and support farmers. He pointed out that even if the government was able bear half of labour expenditure, it will help farmers in a big way.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .