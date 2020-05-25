CM KCR to chair high-level meeting on May 27

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on May 27 to discuss on varied issues pertaining to the State including COVID-19, Vaanakalam (Kharif) crop season and Telangana State Formation Day celebrations among others.

The State government has allowed all commercial establishments to operate with cent per cent capacity, but has imposed restrictions in GHMC area, allowing only 50 per cent shops to operate alternatively on any given day. The meeting will discuss and decide whether to continue status quo or make necessary changes allowing more shops to operate after taking into account of the COVID-19 spreading pattern.

With the arrival of Rohini Karthe, agricultural activities for the Vaanakalam or monsoon crop season are expected to commence soon. The Chief Minister will take stock of the situation with regards to availability of seeds, fertilisers and other arrangements for the crop season. Further, he will also take a decision on how to conduct the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2 considering the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

