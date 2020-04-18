CM KCR to continue existing restrictions of lockdown

By | Published: 9:39 pm 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday has asked officials to strictly implement the lockdown restrictions and take measures to ensure that none suffered from hunger during the lockdown period. Taking stock of the prevailing situation during a review meeting, the Chief Minister made it clear that under no circumstances officials could take their job easy as the spread of the dreaded virus continued despite lockdown being implemented.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the COVID-19 cases continued to grow across the country as well as the State. He wanted the entire State administration on alert without giving scope for negligence. He emphasised the need to work with an action plan in Hyderabad city where majority of the positive cases were being registered. “The containment zones should be maintained effectively, without allowing anyone to cross the blockades under any circumstances. We need to customise our action plan depending on each location,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the authorities to be cautious in areas where even a single positive case was registered. He wanted them to track down all the persons who were exposed to the virus and conduct tests on a priority basis for confirmation. He declared that the State government was ready to conduct any number of tests on any number of suspected patients and also provide necessary treatment.

The Chief Minister asserted that the poor and the needy should not suffer for want of food during the lockdown. While the State government had already supplied PDS rice and also distributed cash to all white ration card holders as well as migrant labourers, he insisted that the officials identify whether there were any needy people who did not receive the benefit and extend the same. The district collectors and the elected representatives have been instructed the farm operations including procurement of paddy and sale of other crops are conducted in a smooth manner.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretaries Shantha Kumari, S Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Karunakar Reddy along with other officials were present.

43 new cases

Meanwhile, Health officials on Saturday reported 43 coronavirus positive cases taking the overall number of cases in Telangana to 809. According to the health authorities, there are 605 active Covid-19 cases admitted to various designated hospitals in Hyderabad. The number of patients who have recovered and discharged from government hospitals has remained at 183 while 18 persons so far have died of Covid-19.

On Saturday, apart from 31 new cases from GHMC, Gadwal reported seven positive cases, Sircilla and Rangareddy districts reported two each, while one person tested positive for Covid-19 from Nalgonda.

Areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits have accounted for 54 per cent of the total coronavirus positive cases in the State. Overall, the total number of positive cases in Hyderabad stands at 448 out of which 131 cases have recovered and been discharged.

Given this, Hyderabad has maximum number of containment zones in Telangana. At present, the State has close to 260 containment zones out of which 146 zones fall under GHMC while the rest are spread over 43 different municipalities.

