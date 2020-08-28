CM KCR to inaugurate integrated Police Commissionerate in Siddipet

The building is being constructed in an area of 20 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the integrated Police Commissionerate building at Siddipet which is being constructed in an area of 20 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The Police Station building at Markook is also nearing completion.

Damoder Koleti, Chairman, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation visited the Police Commissionerate building which was under construction in Siddipet on Friday. He stated that after the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister has emphasised the need of strengthening the police department and to equip it with modern technology.

“The Chief Minister’s aim is to develop the Telangana State Police force on par with the Scotland Yard. His first official meeting as Chief Minister was with the Director General of Police. The Police force has been provided with modern weapons and latest technology apart from brand new vehicles in place of outdated Police vehicles to each and every police station, he said.

A modern twin tower integrated command and control centre is under construction at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad which is the first-of-its-kind in the country. “This Police headquarters consists of modern technology which can track any incident happening in the nook and corner of the State and transmit the same to the concerned within no time. This centre will also be linked to all the CCTV cameras in the State,” Damoder Koleti said. The centre would

function as the brain of the Police Department, he added.

He said that almost all the buildings of police department in the State were constructed during the time of Nizam which are now in dilapidated condition. “Therefore, it becomes imperative to construct modern buildings to cope up with the latest technology. Thus, it has become the responsibility of the State Police Housing Corporation to construct buildings in place of the old ones on war footing basis including the buildings for the headquarters of newly formed districts,” he said.

A team of officials and technicians consisting of senior engineers are working hard to fulfill the task of completing construction of the police buildings as per the schedule. As part of the ongoing construction activity, District Police Officers (DPOs) buildings are being constructed at newly formed 14 districts, including Kamareddy, Ramagundam, Siddipet, Asifabad, Gadwal, Sircilla, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Jagtial and Medak.

