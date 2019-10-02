CM KCR to meet PM Modi on Friday

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, to take up pending issues pertaining to the State. It will be the first meeting between the two after Modi assumed office for a second term. They had earlier met in December last, shortly after Chandrashekhar Rao took over as the Chief Minister for a second term.

The Chief Minister will leave for New Delhi on Thursday evening and is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at 11.30 am on Friday, official sources said. Though the agenda of the meeting has not officially been disclosed yet, sources said he is likely to seek release of pending funds from the Centre to the State, among others.

