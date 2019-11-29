CM KCR to meet with RTC workers on December 1

By | Published: 1:30 pm 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to have a meeting with RTC workers from all the 97 depots in the State on December 1 at Pragati Bhavan here.

The Chief Minister has decided to invite five members from each depot and instructed RTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma to make arrangements for their travel to attend the meeting.

Chandrashekhar Rao instructed that of the five member team from each depot, two members should be women, besides giving representation to all communities.

The Chief Minister wanted the workers’ representatives to reach Pragati Bhavan by 12 noon, where arrangements have been made for their lunch. The Chief Minister will personally interact with the workers after lunch. He will discuss all the issues related to the RTC threadbare with the workers.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RTC MD, EDs, RMs and DVMs of the corporation will also participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for allowing RTC workers to join duties unconditionally. The Minister called on Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. He also thanked the Chief Minister for extending an assurance that the government will take all measures to ensure the survival of the RTC and for deciding to have talks with the RTC workers directly.

