CM KCR to review Irrigation and R&B on Monday and Tuesday

By | Published: 1:46 pm 2:02 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will undertake detailed review of two crucial engineering departments of the government in two days starting from Monday. On Monday the Chief Minister will take up review of Irrigation from 2 PM and on Tuesday at 2 PM he will review Roads and Buildings department. Concerned ministers and department officials will be part of the review meetings.

Considering the fact that Telangana has suffered decades of regional discrimination during the rule of combined AP, in the field of irrigation, despite of the availability of plenty of water in Godavari and Krishna rivers that flow through the landscape of Telangana, the Chief Minister decided to create massive irrigation potential for the new-born State.

He undertook construction of major irrigation projects with perfect understanding and planning after the State was formed. In six years of time Telangana achieved tremendous success in the field of irrigation. Projects were completed, water tanks were resurrected, and farmers started yielding bumper yields with the availability of water. With the increase of irrigation potential the ayacut also increased.

As a result during Yasangi season of 2019-20 55 percent of the total paddy procured by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) came from Telangana. The FCI’s declaration is an indication that Telangana has come a long way and achieved remarkable progress in agriculture. “Telangana is transforming to a major agricultural State in the country,” Chief Minister says. Considering the role of irrigation in the transformation, Chief Minister is wishing to reorganise and further strengthen the irrigation department.

The Chief Minister is determined to bring all the different branches of the Irrigation department such as major medium and minor irrigation projects under one roof. He believes that this would facilitate efficient administration of the department. He has decided to reconstitute the irrigation department into 15-20 reginal divisions entrusting management of each of the division with a Chief Engineer.

Projects, reservoirs, lifts, canals, ponds and check dams will be under the control of the CE. The Chief Minister has already ordered officials to prepare a draft during a review meeting last week. Irrigation Principal Secretary and CM Secretary Smitha Sabharwal conducted a workshop on the reorganization of the irrigation department and come up with a draft. On Monday the Chief Minister take up the draft for threadbare discussion and will take a final decision. The irrigation principal secretary, CM Secretary and Engineers in Chief of the department will attend the meeting

On the other hand the Chief Minister has decided to take up review of the proposed new secretariat building on Tuesday. The Chief Minister wants to construct a new secretariat building that reflects the legacy and pride of Telangana. The Chief Minister has already had a look at the model the structure. On Tuesday he will discuss about the design. He will take a decision on the outer structure and the facilities that it should contain with concerned officials. Later the issue will be taken up at the State Cabinet meeting for a final decision which will be followed by a tender process and the construction would then begin.

R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, engineers and Mr Oscar, and Mr Ponni architects from Tamilnadu will participated in the R&B Review.

