CM KCR to solve Podu land problem

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said the government will hold a Praja Darbar to solve the long pending Podu Cultivation problem in tribal areas of the State. The rift is between tribals who cultivate land by cutting trees and forest officials who are trying to restore forest cover.

Replying to a question during the discussion on Appropriation Bill on Monday, the Chief Minister also noted that there was infiltration in the forest area in the name of Podu and also one must not forget the damage that the Podu cultivation to forest cover, “The Gutti Koyalu cut valuable forest for cultivation. We can’t forgo green cover also,” he said. He added that he would certainly take a big team of all officers concerned with the issue and people’s representatives to personally visit and take a decision on the issue he said.

He also assured the legislators from the tribal areas of the State that he will personally see that the notified areas under the constituencies are sufficiently funded as they cannot reconsider as Panchayats or Municipalities such as Bhadrachalam.

Twin Cities

Assuring AIMIM legislators that soon a major decision will be taken to alleviate drinking water problem in Old city, the Chief Minister said that the Ring Main work (at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore) will bring sufficient drinking water to almost all parts of the city.

He said that the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) was studying the possibility of providing round the clock potable water supply to entire Hyderabad city. The Chief Minister said that the government has understood the need to protect Wakf lands and will initiate steps such meeting with the stakeholders.

The Chief Minister while dealing with an allegation of Congress Floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka that certain treasury bench members are using rude language, said that the answers were given in the same coin as finally both represent political parties and not some Mutts.

“In the issue of Mission Bhagiratha you have been saying that in a particular village the water hasn’t reached habitation. Out of 4,80,000 households there might be one or two grey areas,” he said adding that such allegations can hurt a hard working Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter