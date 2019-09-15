CM KCR to sort out podu land issue soon

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: The issue of podu cultivation land in several districts of Telangana will be addressed soon, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Sunday. He also called on tribals practicing this form of cultivation, and legislators, not to rush into creating conflicts with the Forest Department, and exercise restraint.

“After the Budget session, I will visit the districts with officials and available Cabinet colleagues. I will address the issue of podu land rights. We also want to extend Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima to podu farmers and their land rights,” he said.

The Chief Minister said some recent incidents wherein conflicts arose — such as the one in Kagaznagar where cases were booked against the brother of an MLA, and another incident involving MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao from Kothagudem — were examples of where restraint could have been exhibited from all sides. “I have informed the Forest Department officials not to rush into making decisions. Within a very short period, we will comprehensively address the podu land issue,” he said.

