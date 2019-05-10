CM KCR visits Rameshwaram, performs special puja

By | Published: 3:49 pm 4:07 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday had darshan of Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and performed special puja praying for well-being of Telangana State and its people. He was accompanied by his family members including TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar.

The Chief Minister who is on a holiday with his family, has been visiting various temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As part of his holiday tour, he visited Rameshwaram on Friday and had darshan of Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy. He was welcomed by the temple priests and officials with traditional ‘Poorna Kumbham’ on his arrival.

Following a special puja at the temple, Chandrashekhar Rao and his family had darshan of Panchamukha Hanuman and also went to Dhanushkodi where he visited Rama Sethu. He is also scheduled to visit Sri Meenakshi temple at Madurai and Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam, before returning to Hyderabad on Saturday.

