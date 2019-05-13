CM KCR visits Ranganathaswamy temple

By | Published: 3:34 pm 3:37 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam of Tiruchirapalli district of Tamil Nadu. He was received by the temple priests upon arrival and later offered prayers.

He was accompanied by party MPs J Santosh Kumar and B Vinod Kumar.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister left for Chennai on Sunday evening. He is scheduled to meet with DMK party president MK Stalin around 4 p.m. and has since returned to Chennai.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.