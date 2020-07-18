CM KCR will decide on OGH at right time: Eatala Rajender

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Saturday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would take a decision on modernisation of the Osmania General Hospital at an appropriate time.

“In this modern age, we don’t have the right to risk the lives of patients by treating them in old buildings. We are receiving numerous suggestions on the modernisation of OGH from people from all walks of life. An appropriate decision on the issue will be taken by the Chief Minister at the right time,” Rajender said.

