Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Deepavali festival. The Chief Minister said, “May the festival of lights bring peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of the people of Telangana.”

