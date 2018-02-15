CM KCR’s birthday celebrations to be held at Jala Vihar

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Grand birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao are being organised at Jala Vihar in the city on February 17.

Ministers, chairpersons of various corporations, MPs, MLAs, TRS party leaders and others have been invited for the event being organised by Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

In a statement, the Minister said to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister, massive blood donation camps were being organised at the venue as well as across Hyderabad city.

Similarly, he will distribute tricycles to differently-abled, walking sticks to elderly persons and sarees to elderly women on the occasion.

Further, welfare programmes and cultural events are being planned in different areas of the city by party activists.