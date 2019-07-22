CM KCR’s date with Chintamadaka

By | Published: 7:55 pm 8:02 pm

Chintamadaka: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had a busy, and in many ways, a nostalgic day in Chintamadaka, his native village on Monday.

He went through the streets inspecting the conditions in the village he was born in besides visiting the residences of his former teachers, Raghava Reddy and Venkat Reddy.

He interacted with the members of both the families and enquired about problems they were facing and offered solutions. He interacted with Raghava Reddy’s wife Mangamma inquiring about her well-being.

He inspected renovation works of Ramalayam and construction of Shivalayam. He later inaugurated a primary school building built by Kaveri Seeds and planted a sapling on the premises. He also laid the foundation stone for BC Residential School for girls.

