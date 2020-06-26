CM KCR’s gesture to Col Babu’s family unparalled: Vice Admiral MS Pawar

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral MS Pawar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for announcing and implementing an unprecedented financial package to the family of Colonel K Santosh Babu, who got martyred while fighting the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. He felt that the generous financial package announced by the Chief Minsiter was “unparalled”, setting the bar very high for others to emulate.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff stated that Indian soldiers were never afraid of sacrificing their lives in defence of their motherland and there were numerous examples. However, he felt that the example set by Chandrashekhar Rao would doubly reassure the soldiers on the frontline that no matter what the consequence in action, the nation would care for their families.

Vice Admiral Pawar reminded that it is not everyday that a Chief Minister travels hundreds of kilometres to console the family of a fallen soldier. “That you chose to walk the extra mile to personally hand over the package within days of declaration, was indeed heart-warming and speaks volumes of your leadership, compassion, and understanding towards the military, as also evidenced by the noble gesture towards the other 19 comrades of late Colonel Babu, though not belonging to Telangana State,” he said.

He invited the Chief Minister to visit Sainik School at Korukonda, the almamater of late Colonel Santosh Babu and the Vice Admiral along with a large number of students from Telangana State. On the occasion, he appreciated the key role played by former MP K Kavitha who was swift to support the noble cause.

