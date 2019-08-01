CM KCR’s offer gladdens School Education department

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The promise of a one-time settlement, apart from strict instructions from the Chief Minister that government departments and local bodies should pay their power bills on time, has given some hope to the School Education department.

The department has for long been waiting for a nod from the Energy department to convert the power supply tariff for government and local body schools from commercial to domestic slab.

With the commercial slab and bills generated under it taking a heavy toll on the power bills of these schools, the department now hopes that the Energy Department will act fast and change the slab so that it can pay its bills on time.

With government and local body schools being non-profit institutions, the School Education Department had sought power tariff exemption from the commercial slab and wanted to be shifted to the domestic slab, which is less expensive.

Hefty power bills

“The proposal was moved in a meeting with Special Chief Secretary to the Energy Department who was holding additional charge of the Education Department. Despite several months into moving the proposal, no decision has been taken for converting the power supply to domestic slab from commercial,” officials said.

Being in the commercial bracket, the power bills were running into lakhs. Sample this, a government school in Jeedimetala village has an outstanding power bill of Rs.1,02,699 since the management could not muster funds to pay bills for the last two years.

The schools were finding it difficult to pay power bills since there were no maintenance grants either from the department. Depending on enrolments, government and local body schools were being granted Rs.15,000 to Rs.60,000 per annum for maintenance. This amount has to be utilized for purposes, including scavenging work, salary for security guards, and power bills among other works.

Grossly inadequate

This being grossly inadequate, the outstanding power bills for schools were going up each month. This, in turn, was resulting in the power supply being disconnected in several schools. Some school managements, in order to avoid heavy power bills, were restricting the power supply to just the headmaster’s office and staff room, officials said.

According to rough estimates of the department, there were nearly 2,000 government and local body schools across the State that did not have power supply.

“Last year there were 1,800 schools without power and this time it increased. The department is ascertaining whether or not the school managements have paid the power bills. Several schools get around Rs.3,000 per month to Rs.4,000 per month under commercial slab and if this is changed to domestic, the maintenance grants will suffice,” the officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter