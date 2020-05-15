CM KCR’s video conference with district officials postponed

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The proposed video conference of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with District Collectors, Agricultural Officers and Rytu Bandhu Samithi Presidents on Friday has been postponed. The Chief Minister was expected to address issues such as comprehensive agricultural policy and regulated farming with the officials and ground level functionaries. While the Chief Minister will be addressing them via video conference within three to four days, his office informed that the decision to postpone the video conference was taken due to inconclusive talks with rice millers on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .