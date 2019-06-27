CM lays foundation stone for new Secretariat complex

By | Published: 11:24 am 12:06 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday laid foundation stones for construction of a brand new Secretariat and State Legislature complexes. At separate ceremonies, the Chief Minister took the first steps in what is being billed as construction of landmark buildings – Secretariat which will be the seat of the Government – and the Legislature Complex, that will house Legislative Assembly and Council. When completed, the two complexes are expected to set benchmarks for what ideal Secretariat and Legislature complex should be like.

The Chief Minister first laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat in the small garden behind the D Block in the existing Secretariat. The ceremony was attended among others by Chief Secretary SK Joshi, the Chief Minister’s Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and MLCs, Chief Advisor to the Government Rajiv Sharma, TRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao, and the party’s general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao.

The Chief Minister broke ground for the new complex digging with a crow bar even as priests chanted hymns and carried out the traditional foundation stone laying prayers. He then, using a hand trowel, placed some cement concrete into the pit dug for the ceremony following which the priests placed some granite blocks into the pit marking the formal laying of the foundation stone before the priests concluded the ceremony.

A little later, Chandrashekhar Rao drove to Errum Manzil near Panjagutta where he laid the foundation stone for the Legislature complex. The Chief Minster was joined by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Vice-Chairman of the Legislative Council Nethi Vidya Sagar, among others. Members of Chandrashekhar Rao’s Cabinet, many MLAs and MLCs along with MPs, at the ceremony.

The foundation stone laying ceremony, held atop the Errum Manzil hillock, marks the beginning of the construction of an integrated Legislature complex that will house both the Legislative Assembly and Council, a Central Hall on the lines of the one in the Parliament, among several other modern facilities. After the priests concluded the ceremony, the Chief Minister shared sweets with the Speaker and Council Vice-Chariman.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter