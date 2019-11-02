CM lying on MV Act provisions, Telangana yet to adopt the Act: Laxman

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: BJP on Saturday said that the claim by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that any privatization of TSRTC is as per the Motor Vehicle Act which was amended earlier this year by the Centre, is not tenable.

Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman said the State Government has not adopted the amended Act and hence cannot take shelter under this claim stating it was only following what is said in the Act about provisions on encouraging competition in RTCs by introducing privatization. “The Chief Minister clearly informed the State Assembly that Telangana will not adopt the amended MV Act because of the heavy fines laid out in it,” he added.

Addressing a press meet in New Delhi, Laxman said he was in the national capital following after he was called for meetings with BJP leaders. He said he will be submitting a report to the party’s national leadership on the TSRTC strike. Laxman also said that the Chief Minister was trying to intimidate the striking RTC workers and was issuing threats on privatising the Corporation. The BJP, he added, was for talks between the workers and the government and wanted a peaceful resolution to the strike.

“If the State government is keen on not seeing the RTC in losses, then why has it not paid its share of dues to the Corporation, be it the subsidy towards bus passes, reimbursement of VAT on diesel? The entire exercise is a blatant attempt to hand over RTC’s valuable assets to private individuals so that they can profit from it,” he said.

Laxman said BJP was not against privatisation but such a move should be beneficial to the RTC and not to private persons who are set to gain control over RTC owned properties. He also took objection to senior IAS officers speaking in different voices and submitting reports with “falsehoods” to the High Court about what the government and GHMC owes to the RTC.

The Telangana government has also miserably failed on the health front with hundreds of dengue deaths in the State, and at least 10 children dying in hospitals, he alleged. “All the welfare schemes have fallen by the side. It was only in Huzurnagar constituency that the second installment of Rythu Bandhu was paid to farmers because of the bypoll,” he said.

