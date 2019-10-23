CM misleading people on our stand: BJP

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of attempting to mislead people and calling party’s support to striking TSRTC employees unethical.

“The Chief Minister is trying to drive the BJP into a defensive mode with such comments but has failed miserably at this attempt,” the party’s State unit spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.

“The BJP,” he said, “has not issued any statement supporting or opposing the long list of RTC employees demands so far. Our party has only extended support to the RTC unions to protect the legal and constitutional rights of the 48,000 employees who ‘self-dismissed’ themselves as per the Chief Minister.”

On the Chief Minister’s comments on how the BJP government at the Centre amended the Motor Vehicles Act, Krishna Sagar Rao said the BJP neither made any statement against the spirit of the amended Act nor opposed the State government’s initiatives to turn RTC profitable.

“It is quite unfortunate that the Chief Minister and his government, responsible for the dismal financial situation TSRTC is in, are trying to blame others,” he said.

