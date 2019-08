By | Published: 11:51 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is on a one-day pilgrimage to the Sri Athi Varadaraja Swamy temple in Kanchipuram.

He left from here on Monday morning and is scheduled to return to the city later in the evening.

