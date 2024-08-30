CM Revanth plans to establish new zoo in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 10:12 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to initiate measures for establishing another Zoo Park outside Hyderabad in an area spread over 1000 acres.

Wild animals and birds should be sourced from different areas and kept in the new Zoo Park. This apart, urban forests should be developed extensively, he said during a meeting with officials here on Friday.

Referring to Anant Ambani’s Vantara, an animal shelter, spread over 3000 acres in Jamnagar, the Chief Minister said industrialists and organizations, which come forward with such initiatives should be invited. He also instructed the officials to utilize the 200 acres of government lands at Ananthagiri for development of health tourism. There was also discussion on setting up a nature wellness center on the lines of the Jindal Naturecure Institute at Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister also directed to set up the Yadagirigutta Temple Board on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board.

“Amend the laws if necessary and prepare guidelines to ensure that the board is autonomous and follows the TTD,” Revanth Reddy said and directed the officials to commence the gold plating work for the Raja Gopuram of Yadagirigutta temple. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report within a week on the status of development works taken up so far.