CM to launch more schemes soon, says Kavitha

Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to introduce new development and welfare schemes in the new fiscal of 2018-19. He has already started exercises for introducing new schemes and examining feasibility of their implementation ahead of their announcement, said Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, on Tuesday.

In an informal interaction with media persons here, Kavitha said Chief Minister was deeply engrossed in fine-tuning the draft orders for giving compassionate appointments for dependents of Singareni employees under medical grounds. “The Advocate General already cleared the draft copy of the proposal and orders will be issued soon,” she said. Soon after the orders are issued, the Chief Minister is likely to tour Singareni region.

The Nizamabad MP said 2019 elections would be one-sided and despite the Opposition parties putting an united fight, Chandrashekhar Rao would lead TRS to victory. “War will be one-sided as the surveys indicate a landslide 100 seat victory for TRS in next elections,” she said. In erstwhile Nizamabad district, the MP exhuded confidence of winning at least nine MLA seats for TRS.

Kavitha ruled out the Cabinet reshuffle ahead of the general elections and said despite the absence of a woman minister, the KCR government implemented more welfare and empowerment programmes for women than any previous government in the undivided State. The previous government had six women ministers but did little for women’s development, she said. She expressed doubts over fresh delimitation of the Assembly Constituencies and said the party would decide whether she should contest for Lok Sabha or Assembly in the forthcoming elections.

Calling the Telangana Congress as the worst opposition in the entire country, the Parliament member was amused that the Opposition leaders who failed to speak for a couple of minutes in the Assembly despite given an opportunity, were finding fault with the Chief Minister for not giving an appointment. She said though several Congress leaders were in talks with TRS for switching loyalties, the latter was being cautious in welcoming them to ensure that the existing party leadership was not let down.

Responding to a question, the MP said there would not be any changes among the sitting MLAs and if there were any discrepancies on part of MLAs, the Chief Minister himself was handling them. She said members of Telangana Jagruthi were doing social service and those with political ambitions had been already advised to join political parties but not hamper works taken up by the NGO.

Kavitha said there was no proposal from the Central government to advance the general elections and the TRS party leadership would take a call in case any such proposal was made. She accused the NDA government of implementing development schemes with an eye on elections in different States and added that none of the non-NDA States were happy with the BJP-led Central government.

In response to a question, she said every Indian citizen including Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan and TJAC Chairman M Kodandaram had the right to contest in elections. “But their fate would be sealed by people of the State,” she added. She also welcomed the proposal of Telangana TDP leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu for merger of TTDP in TRS in Telangana.