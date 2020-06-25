CM wants safe future for all: Balka Suman

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only top public representative who had taken up a massive plantation drive in the history of the country. He was referring to Telanganaku Haritha Haram (THH) programme introduced by the CM. Balka Suman planted a sapling to kick start the sixth phase of the green drive at Rasoolpalli village in Jaipur mandal on Thursday.

Suman said he had read a story about the Chipko movement, but had never heard about a Chief Minister or public representative initiating a massive plantation of saplings like Haritha Haram. “As far as I know, Rao is the first and only Chief Minister to launch such a drive. All he wants is to protect the environment and to ensure a safe future for generations to come.”

The Government Whip opined that people of Telangana were fortunate to have K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister. He stated that he had sensitised the public on plantation of saplings and involved all sections of society in the green drive, which was an achievement for a ruler. His objective was to see 33 per cent of green cover in Telangana, he said.

The legislator sought the public representatives to take part in the massive plantation drive and help Telangana achieve the target. He requested Sarpanches to keep saplings ready for making the programme a success. He was all praise for the Forest Department authorities for inviting him for the plantation of 20,000 saplings at Rasoolpalli on the maiden day of THH.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .