CM wants to develop Gadwal: Harish Rao

By | Published: 1:30 am

Gadwal: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that it has been the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to see the district prosper in terms of agriculture and its allied sectors and hence the State government has allotted Rs 38,618 crore for the sector in the recently introduced budget.

Addressing the people of Jogulamba Gadwal district during the distribution of 411 Jersey cows at the Gadwal market yard on Wednesday, he praised Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy’s efforts for procuring the cows from Maharashtra to be distributed to the needy and said that the farmers were spending Rs 15,000 per cow as part of the subsidy scheme for distribution of cows and that Rs 4 Crore worth cows were procured by the government for the purpose.

He also stated that wherever cows were raised, those areas were seeing good rains and that those soils were becoming fertile and pointed-out that for every litre of milk sold by dairy farmers, the State government was paying Rs 4 per litre as additional financial assistance to farmers.

Talking about irrigation sector, he said that the works for Ghattu lift Irrigation Scheme would soon start and that he would also represent to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao regarding completion of Thummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme works, so that lakhs of acres in Alampur and Gadwal constituencies could be irrigated.

He also said that keeping in mind the increased paddy cultivation across the region in view of good rains and inflows to Krishna River, State government has been taking all steps to procure paddy at a minimum support price which would be acceptable to farmers and enough space was available to store paddy in godowns which were constructed after the formation of Telangana.

He also said that there was no shortage of gunny bags for selling paddy in Kharif season and said that required quantity of groundnut seeds were being made available for farmers in view of the coming Yasangi season, so that farmers in Palamuru region could cultivate their second crop.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter