CM will write to Centre soon on power bill: Jagadish Reddy

Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has reviewed the possible impact of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill on the State’s energy sector and will soon write to the Centre about the State’s point of view. He said the Chief Minister after waiting for the Centre’s response will also seek the opinion of Chief Ministers of other States.

He said the Chief Minister had already opposed the Bill as there are ample indications that the entire electricity sector will be privatised soon. Speaking to media on Monday, the Minister said the State government was fully aware of the impact of the Bill on the electricity sector in the State. “If this becomes a law, not only the farm sector but subsidies for weaker sections such as SC and ST communities will also be affected. The government will no more be able to continue the current subsidies,” he said.

Earlier, members of Telangana Electricity Employees Union 1104 met Jagadish Reddy at his residence and submitted a memorandum urging the State government to stop the proposed Bill from becoming a law. They highlighted the problems the farmers of the State will encounter as the proposed Act will restrict subsidies to farmers and increase power tariff affecting lower income groups.

